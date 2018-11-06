John Krasinski on A Quiet Place 2: Have mapped out an idea; hopefully, it's good enough to shoot

Giving an update on the development of A Quiet Place sequel, actor-director John Krasinski has said he has "mapped out" an idea for the second part.

The 38-year-old actor had written and directed the original film which became a massive hit in the United States and also performed well in other countries.

The film, which featured Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt in the lead, was praised by critics for its visuals and story. After the movie's success, Paramount Pictures had green lit a sequel.

"I'm writing it now. I've mapped out an idea and hopefully it's good enough to shoot," Krasinski told Variety.

"Paramount's been unbelievably supportive and I'm just excited to have a second one and so we'll see how it goes," he added.

The actor was attending the 10th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards to present his sound editors Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn.

"Sound was everything to our movie. I couldn't have made this movie without them. Any sort of attention I get from the movie I owe to them. So I'm happy to be here for them," Krasinski said.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 13:25 PM