Anil Kapoor, John Abraham's Pagalpanti gets a sequel ahead of 22 November release

FP Staff

Apr 24, 2019 15:29:53 IST

Anees Bazmee's forthcoming comedy film Pagalpanti boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

The multi-starrer film which went on floors in February is in its last leg of production. Slated to release on 22 November, the film is already being being spun into a franchise, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Producer Kumar Mangat confirmed the news, saying that the team is already working on a sequel. “It is going to be a big franchise, and our team has started work on the script for part two. John was good in a comic role in Anees’ Welcome Back. We also have Arshad, Anil and Saurabh (Shukla) and they will raise a lot of laughs.” quotes Mirror. The producer also revealed that they recently-concluded 58-day London schedule of the caper was "the biggest shoot for an Indian film in the Queen’s City. Now, we are just left with a couple of songs to film".


Bazmee has earlier collaborated with Anil on a number of films, including blockbusters No Entry (2005) and Welcome (2007)Interestingly, Anil has shared screen space with both Ileana and John in Anees Bazmee's films; he worked with Ileana in Mubarakan and with John in Welcome Back.  

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 16:14:04 IST

