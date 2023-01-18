Bollywood actor John Abraham is known for his passionate love towards nature and animals and is often witnessed fighting against animal cruelty. Starting from running animal rights campaigns to participating in different events, John is an avid advocate for animal rights. He has also taken up several initiatives for the betterment of wild animals including setting up India’s first elephant village in Maharashtra. Besides, John had on several occasions also voiced his opinions about tiger conservation. Speaking of which, the story of the tiger T-23 or Ustad has also moved the Bollywood actor. Ustad came into the limelight after the animal was reported to have killed four humans in the span of five years.

While several debates surfaced about the claims of the tiger becoming a ‘man eater’ and proving to be dangerous for humans, he was later put into captivity for the rest of his life. Based on his tragic life, a feature documentary was also made by Warren Pereira which is now set to hit the theatres in India on 20 January 2023.

Sharing the trailer of the documentary on Twitter, John shared his views on tiger conservation. He wrote, “As someone who feels deeply about Tiger conservation and who has been emotionally connected to the tragedy of Ustad I am honoured to share with you the trailer of the award winning documentary, Tiger 24.”

He further added that the documentary will be released in Indian theatres this month.

His post also grabbed the attention of his fans who lauded the actor for his concerns and awareness about tiger conservation. In the meantime, actress Dia Mirza also shared the trailer on her Instagram handle with a similar caption.

About Tiger 24

Based on the life of T-24, the mighty male tiger who lived for nine long years at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve to be later shifted into captivity, Tiger 24 is directed and written by Warren Pereira. The documentary has already won several awards including the Panda Award at the 2022 Wildscreen Festival and Best Documentary at the 2022 Burbank International Film Festival.

The film shows how the tiger was declared a ‘man-eater’ after he reportedly entered human territory and went on a killing spree. For the unversed, the decision of shifting Ustad into captivity triggered a massive social uproar among animal rights activists who also took the matter straightaway to the Supreme Court of India.

