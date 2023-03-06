While fans eagerly wait for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2, the film is presently in production as announced by the makers last year. A few character posters of Phoenix and Lady Gaga have also been released, making fans more eager and excited. With that said, now a BTS video coming straight from the film’s shooting is now going viral on social media that shows the actor running on the streets while a few others chase him behind. Shared by a Joaquin Phoenix fan page on Twitter, the video has got fans all excited, leaving them wondering about what makers have in store for them this time.

As the video plays, while Joaquin who plays the character of Arthur Fleck can be seen running on the road, dressed in a business suit, a couple of goons chased him along from behind. One of the guys seemingly wore a Joker mask, the other one was dressed in Arthur Fleck’s ‘Joker’ outfit from the first film.

Take a look:

Joaquin Phoenix filming Joker: Folie à Deux in downtown Los Angeles today pic.twitter.com/ixBqjhcCFL — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) March 4, 2023

As stated in the video, the shooting was taking place on a street in Los Angeles last weekend.

About Joker: Folie A Deux

Helmed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie A Deux or Joker 2 is getting interesting day by day as makers continue to unveil surprise elements from the film. With the Oscar-winning actor already coming on board as Arthur Fleck or the legendary Joker, fans are excited over Lady Gaga also joining in as Harley Quinn.

The film which is set in DCU’s continued timeline is said to be a musical this time and is slated to release the following year.

As revealed from the posters released by makers so far, Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck is lodged at Arkham Asylum while Gaga will accompany him in the same place. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether Harley plays the role of a psychiatrist or a patient this time.

