Joker 2 or Joker: Folie a Deux has created quite a buzz, thanks to the makers who have been teasing fans by dropping glimpses from the film. Earlier, the first look at Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck broke the internet and now the makers have added a log to that fire by dropping any snap featuring both Phoenix and Lady Gaga and the Joker and Harley Quinn. Considering that this is just the beginning, fans are already hyped up, and it seems like they just can’t stop talking about the highly-anticipated film. It is pertinent to note that the pictures have impressed Joker fans, making them demand more.

While Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his role as Arthur Fleck or the legendary Joker, makers have also roped in celebrity singer-actress Lady Gaga to play the role of Harley Quinn, earlier played by Margot Robbie in films like The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. While fans eagerly wait for the sequel to hit theatres, let’s take a look at all you need to know about the film.

Joker 2: What we know so far

Directed, written, and co-authored by Todd Phillips alongside Scott Silver, Joker 2 or titled ‘Joker: Folie a Deux‘ is said to be a musical this time that will include a lot of songs and dance numbers, making it obvious to cast Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. While the film is taking place in the same universe as the previous one, the story is expected to stand by itself. As evident in the pictures released by the director, Phoenix is shown in the asylum while Quinn will be seen in the character of a psychiatrist.

Notably, the film is presently in production and the makers are expected to release it in October 2024.

Take a look at the post:

Joker 2 cast

Apart from the Oscar-winning actor and Lady Gaga in lead roles, Joker 2 will have a spectacular cast of Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, and Harry Lawtey. Beetz will be once again portraying the role of Arthur’s love interest.

The trailer of the film is yet to be released.

