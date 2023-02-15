Tod Phillips’ Joker in 2019 was the origin story of Batman, the beginning of something magical and monstrous. Joaquin Phoenix played the titular character with unmatched power and disturbing hideousness. This was a character that was bruised and broken, and struggling with the unpredictability of life. A wall that says Don’t Forget To Smile is wiped out by this man and all we see left is Don’t Smile.

For all the enthusiasm and positivity about life being inflicted on us by social media gatekeepers and influencers, here was a man, here was a story rather, that dared its audience to stay motivated in the harshest of times. It dared to tell us- “This is how crippling life can be. Now show the courage to flash a smile.” And in this sea of overwhelming emotions, we have the sensational Lady Gaga joining in in the sequel to the 2019 film.

The makers unveiled the first look of the actor and singer and she looks terrific and terrified in equal measure:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)

She’s apparently playing the role of Harley Quinn. This is supposed to be one of the most popular characters of the DC comic books and was introduced in 1999. The internet says:

‘Quinn was depicted as the sidekick and lover of the Joker as well as the criminal associate and best friend of fellow supervillain Poison Ivy. Later stories depicted Quinn as a supervillain who has left her abusive relationship with the Joker behind, beginning with the publication of her first ongoing series written by Karl Kesel in 2000.’

Given the complexity of the narrative and the psychotic nature of the central character, Gaga should explode with her performance as she struggles to keep up with a harmless man that can turn into a monster if scorned. Throughout his life, he searched for love, all he found was hate and callousness, even from his own idol. And death was the only punishment. Beware and be aware Gaga. All eyes are on you now.

