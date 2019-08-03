Jim Carrey addresses release date postponement of Sonic the Hedgehog, and titular character redesign

Jim Carrey has opened up about the backlash that his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog has been receiving, over the design of the titular character.

Speaking at the annual Television Critics Association, the actor shares his concerns about the titular character being redesigned.

“I don’t know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it, while it’s happening. We’ll have to see what that entails. Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, ‘OK, I don’t want it.' You become a Frankenstein’s monster at some point right?,” he is quoted as saying by The Wrap.

He adds that he would not have to re-shoot the parts in the film. However, he agrees that sometimes “fans [have a] sense of ownership”. He further says that the redesign is "either going to be a good thing or a bad thing.”

Carrey essays the role of Dr Ivo Robotnik in the film.

On 30 April, the first trailer of Paramount Pictures' live-action adaptation of Sega's video game was released. However, fans were surprised to notice the new design for the titular character. Chalking it up to make him fit in the live-action world, the creators of the film have given him much smaller eyes, human-esque teeth, and removed his signature white gloves. Despite the resemblance, fans were disappointed with the changes and demanded a more game-accurate look for Sonic.

Earlier slated to release in November 2019, the makers shifted the release date of the film to 14 February, 2020, so as to rework the protagonist's look.

Sonic has been voiced by Parks and Recreation actor Ben Schwartz. The film, which blends CG effects and live-action, also stars Tika Sumpter and James Marsden.

