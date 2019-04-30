Sonic The Hedgehog trailer: Sonic joins forces with James Marsden to defeat Jim Carrey's Dr Robotonik

The first trailer of Paramount Pictures' live-action adaptation of Sega's video game Sonic the Hedgehog was released on 30 April. Jeff Fowler, whose film Gropher Broke was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Short Film (animated), has helmed the project.

The anthropomorphic blue hedgehog who runs on super speed comes under the US military's radar after he knocks out the power across a vast region. To investigate this, they seek the mad scientist Dr Robotonik's (Jim Carrey) help. While they try to decode the mystery, Sonic befriends a human, a police officer named Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). As the synopsis states, the two best friends try to stop the villainous Dr Robotonik, whose only aim is to capture Sonic and use his immense power for world domination.

Sonic has been voiced by Parks and Recreation actor Ben Schwartz. The film, which blends CG effects and live- action, also stars Tika Sumpter.

Sega launched the Sonic game in 1991 and has sold more than 360 million copies to date, including both packaged and digital games on consoles, tablets, and mobile.

The game features a blue hedgehog named Sonic whose peaceful life is often interrupted by Dr Eggman, a mad scientist who is trying to conquer the world, and by Dr Robotnik, another scientist who has imprisoned animals in robots and stolen magical Chaos Emeralds. The game was enormously successful and established the Sega Genesis console as a major player in the video game industry.

Sonic the Hedgehog will release in cinemas in November this year.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 19:27:37 IST

