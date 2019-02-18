Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 actors Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall reunite for upcoming comedy Jai Mummy Di

Sunny Singha and Sonnalli Seygal, who previously starred together in Luv Ranjan directed Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, will now play "mismatched lovers" in upcoming comedy Jai Mummy Di. Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon will essay the roles of their respective on-screen mothers.

Jai Mummy Di will be directed by debutant Navjyot Gulati. According to the press release, it is a light-hearted family comedy which will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to a muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families.

"Jai Mummy Di is a witty and entertaining family comedy. Films like our very own Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and even Badhaai Ho that released last year have proven that there is a big audience for stories which weave in family dynamics interestingly. We are excited to bring Jai Mummy Di to the audience this July," said Ranjan.

The film is presented by T- Series Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and produced by Luv Films' Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Jai Mummy Di will release in cinemas on 12 July.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 12:58:10 IST