Jessica Alba to star in Netflix's upcoming action-thriller Trigger Warning; Mouly Surya to direct the project

Hollywood star Jessica Alba is set to play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming action-thriller Trigger Warning.

According to Variety, Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts helmer Mouly Surya is directing the movie from a script penned by Josh Olson and John Brancato.

Production company Thunder Road's Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing the project. Alba is also serving as executive producer.

In the film, Alba will play a troubled veteran who inherits her grandfather's bar, and is faced with a moral dilemma after discovering the truth behind his untimely death.

As per the publication, the streaming giant is planning to start franchise with the film.

Alba can currently be seen in action-packed series LA's Finest, alongside Gabrielle Union.

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 15:08:45 IST

