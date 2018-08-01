Jennifer Lopez to receive Michael Jackson video vanguard award at 2018 MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez’s two-decade music career will be honoured at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The network announced on 31 July that Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on 20 August at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Vanguard award is presented to acknowledge accomplishments in music and film industry.

Lopez, who last performed at the VMAs in 2001, will also perform at the show. She is also nominated for two other awards– Best Collaboration and Best Latin – for her 'Dinero' which featured Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

The Bronx-bred performer has released multiple hits and memorable, dance-heavy music videos since the late 1990s, including 'If You Had My Love,' 'Waiting for Tonight,' 'I’m Real' and 'Jenny From the Block.' Past recipients of the Vanguard award include Madonna, Guns N’ Roses, and Beyoncé.

Jennifer Lopez. Facebook

The nominees for MTV Video Music Awards 2018 were revealed on 16 July through IGTV on Instagram. The award categories are now gender-neutral, a decision that was announced by MTV in 2017. 'Bodak Yellow' rapper Cardi B is leading with 10 nominations, including artist of the year and best new artist. Her song 'Finesse' with Bruno Mars has qualified for the song of the year as well as best collaboration.

Meanwhile, Beyonce and Jay Z as The Carters received eight nominations including best direction, best cinematography for 'Apesh**t' from their surprise joint album Everything is Love. Donald Glover's hip-hop alter ego, Childish Gambino earned seven for the provocative 'This is America', including a video with a message.

Drake also bagged seven nominations followed by Bruno Mars with six and Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello with five each.

Other nominees include Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug (four nominations) and Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes, SZA and Taylor Swift (three nominations each).

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 16:00 PM