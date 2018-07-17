MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Cardi B leads with maximum nominations followed by Beyonce, Jay Z

The nominees for MTV Video Music Awards 2018 were revealed on 16 July through IGTV on Instagram. The award categories are now gender-neutral, a decision that was announced by MTV in 2017. Online voting opened for fans on 16 July and will go on till 10 August.

'Bodak Yellow' rapper Cardi B is leading with 10 nominations, including artist of the year and best new artist. Her song 'Finesse' with Bruno Mars has qualified for the song of the year as well as best collaboration.

Meanwhile, Beyonce and Jay Z as The Carters received eight nominations including best direction, best cinematography for 'Apesh**t' from their surprise joint album Everything is Love. Donald Glover's hip-hop alter ego, Childish Gambino earned seven for the provocative 'This is America', including video with a message. Drake also bagged seven nominations followed by Bruno Mars with six and Ariana Grande and Camilla Cabillo with five each.

Other nominees include Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug (four nominations) and Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes, SZA and Taylor Swift (three nominations each).

The award show will aired live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on 20 August, which is the first venue to hold the ceremony in 1984 ceremony, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 13:48 PM