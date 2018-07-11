Cardi B confirms new DJ Snake collaboration with a mystery artist for his upcoming album

No stranger to genre-defying collaborations, DJ Snake revealed that the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper Cardi B will be featured on his forthcoming album on Tuesday. The French artist posted a video on his socials where Cardi B can be seen confirming her alliance on an unnamed project with the 'Magenta Riddim' producer and Latin trap singer, Ozuna. After making the announcement, she pauses for suspense and teases a “very special artist.” Considering Snake's discography which consists of hits with artists like Justin Bieber and Lauv, the mystery collaborator could be anyone from an upcoming act to a Billboard Top 100 hitmaker.

Tell Em @iamcardib ⚠️ A post shared by djsnake (@djsnake) on Jul 9, 2018 at 11:50am PDT

Snake announced the album in May and has released 'Public Enemy' alongside Yellow Claw and 'Let's Get Ill' with Mercer. However, there's no confirmation of these singles making it to the followup to his 2016 LP titled Encore. On Wednesday, one-fourth of the Pardon My French Crew, Mercer vowed to leak his new album if France wins the football World Cup to which Snake responded with four laughing emojis.

If France wins the world cup I'm gonna leak @djsnake ‘s album — MΞRCΞR (@Mercer_Music) July 10, 2018

