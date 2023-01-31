Murder Mystery 2 trailer: Jennifer Aniston flaunts Manish Malhotra's lehenga; Karan Johar reacts

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are set to entertain audiences once again with their upcoming film Murder Mystery 2. While the trailer has already grabbed the attention of their followers, one moment especially stood out for desi fans. Wondering what the show-stealer was? Well, it was Aniston once again. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor, who left her fans charmed with her screen presence in the trailer, was seen wearing a lehenga which has been designed by Manish Malhotra. Social media users were left amazed to see Aniston in the ethnic outfit.

In the trailer, the Just Go With It star was wearing an ivory coloured lehenga. She had pulled her air up in a messy bun. She completed the look with statement earrings. Her co-star Adam Sandler was seen in an off-white sherwani in the promo.

Have a look at Jennifer Aniston’s outfit here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista’s Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)



Several internet users complimented the actress on her look. But it was filmmaker Karan Johar who had the best reaction. The My Name Is Khan director commented on the official trailer shared by Netflix India and wrote, “Go Manish!!!!! It’s your lehenga !!!!”

Other people also confessed they were fans of Aniston’s attire. “Rachel in a lehenga,” wrote one user, referring to the star’s character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S. “Jennifer looks so gorgeous in Lehenga”, commented another.

Coming back to Murder Mystery 2, the movie sees the Spitzs (Aniston and Sandler) invited to a destination wedding by the Maharaja, a character from the first movie. The middle-aged couple are in the midst of enjoying themselves at a big fat Indian wedding when the celebration is interrupted by a murder and a kidnapping. The Spitzs then take it upon themselves to solve the crime.

Watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The movie is set to stream on Netflix from 31 March. Apart from Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery 2 also stars Mark Strong, Adeel Akhtar, Jodie Turner-Smith and Tony Goldwyn.

Jennifer Aniston was last seen in The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon. The actor is set to appear in Hail Mary. According to reports, she could also star opposite Julia Roberts in a body-swap comedy.

