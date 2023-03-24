Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are known for being the “bestest of friends” for over 30 years now and are counted among the top celeb friendships in Hollywood. Their friendship goes back to the 90s when they met at Jerry’s Deli and immediately bonded. Besides working in a couple of films together, the two share a great rapport and have gravitated towards building a friendship that would last a lifetime. Their onscreen and offscreen chemistry have also sparked dating rumours, but the two continue to remain quite fond of each other and support one another during tough times. In a latest interview, Aniston spoke about her friendship with Sandler revealing how he mocks her over her ‘boyfriend’ choices.

Jennifer Aniston who recently came on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ on Tuesday night to promote her upcoming film with Sandler spoke a lot about their friendship and bonding.

Stating that they met in their early 20s, Aniston shared how she takes care of a “stubborn and loveable” Sandler, further adding that he “big-brothers” her about her love life. As Fallon went on to ask about the advice that she receives from Sandler, Aniston laughed over the same and said, “Well, if I get anything from him. It’s, ‘What are you doing?’ Usually based on someone I’m dating.”

On working together in Murder Mystery 2

While Aniston and Sandler are gearing up to bring back the second installment of their mystery-comedy film Murder Mystery, the actress spoke about her experiences and the fun that she had with Sandler on the film’s set. From enjoying working together to having teas and smoothies, Aniston and Sandler had a great time.

The film which revolves around the story of an NYC police official and his wife shows how the duo goes on an exotic vacation only to get trapped in a murder mystery. It will release on 31 March 2022 on Netflix.

The film will be the third movie that Adam and Jennifer are doing together after the 2019 film Murder Mystery and the 2011 movie Just Go With It.

