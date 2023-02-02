Move over Jennifer Aniston's Manish Malhotra look in Murder Mystery 2: See Hollywood celebs who embraced Indian designs

Jennifer Aniston’s Indian look in a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga might have stunned many. The actor was seen wearing the white and silver embellished lehenga in the trailer of Murder Mystery 2 in which she stars alongside Adam Sandler.

Many praised the look as the actor looked ravishing in the Indian design with her hair tied up in a messy bun while Adam Sandler wore a sherwani. However, Jennifer Aniston is not the only Hollywood star to don an Indian designer.

Here is a list of Hollywood celebrities who have rocked Indian labels:

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has picked Indian designers multiple times, including in 2013, when she wore a Bibhu Mohapatra design on the red carpet at an event. She wore a white and green printed tube dress with a black waist belt. She also has a thing for Indian bags, as she was seen holding a Suneet Varma clutch in 2010.

Beyonce

Coldplay’s Hymn for the Weekend became widely popular in India not just because it was shot entirely in India but also because it starred Sonam Kapoor and Beyonce. Beyonce, in the song, plays a Bollywood actor and wore an elaborate embroidered and sequined outfit created by Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sara Jessica Parker

Sara Jessica Parker was spotted in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with flowers as her hair accessories in an episode in the revival season of Sex and the City. Her look was, however, criticised for being poorly done.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry chose a fancy merry-go-round outfit by Manish Arora during MTV Europe music awards in 2008. She wore a Manish Arora design again, soon after he took over as the creative director of Paco Rabanne.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion made a stunning appearance at Oscars 2022 dressed in a gown by Gaurav Gupta. The gown was inspired by a mystical sea creature that transports the red carpet into a fantasy realm. It was encrusted with crystals-the strapless gown features a side cutout at the torso, a leg-baring slit, and a skirt that flows out in larger than life fins that are engineered with the brand’s indigenous sculpting.

