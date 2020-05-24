Jeffrey Wright says Matt Reeves' The Batman is 'next evolution' of DC Comics characters

Jeffrey Wright, who will take on the role of Commissioner James Gordon in The Batman, recently opened up about the upcoming superhero film.

"My take is — the way I explain what we're doing is, like with any film, we're working together to create a mood, to create an idea, a setting, a tone. This is the next evolution since 1939 when these stories began," the actor said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wright also called the Matt Reeves' directorial "the next evolution of Gotham." He said that he, Reeves and Robert Pattinson are trying to "create something together that is our own, but is also Batman."

He spoke about the Batmobile, the Caped Crusader's choice of ride in his fight against crime. "I read the script for the Batmobile and I was like, 'Yeah, that's it,'" he said. "[Bruce Wayne] created the most badass muscle car you could imagine, but it's grounded in Gotham. It's grounded in Americana."

In the past, Commissioner Gordon has been portrayed by Pat Hingle, Gary Oldman and JK Simmons.

Reeves has lined up a star-studded cast for The Batman, which also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton aka Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who has collaborated with Reeves in Let Me In (2010), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) has scored the film.

The Batman will release worldwide in October 2021. The Warner Bros/ DC tentpole was initially slated to be out in summer 2021, but was pushed back following the coronavirus outbreak due to which work on the film was halted.

Besides, The Batman, Wright's other projects include Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and No Time to Die, which marks Daniel Craig's last outing as British spy James Bond.

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 13:23:34 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.