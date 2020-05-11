Andy Serkis says The Batman will explore darker tones, emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce Wayne

Andy Serkis, who was in the midst of filming his role as Alfred Pennyworth in Matt Reeves' The Batman when production shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, has confirmed the film's overall darker tone.

When asked if The Batman will be a “darker, broodier” entry, Serkis told the LADbible, “I would say that’s not far from the truth.” But he also added that there’s a new emotional center to the film that’s explored by Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin in the screenplay.

“It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce,” Serkis said. That’s really at the center of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.”

Alfred has previously been played by actors including Jeremy Irons, Michael Gough, and Michael Caine. But Serkis said he’s not trying to emulate his predecessors. Serkis says that Caine was fantastic and his 'Alfred was legendary.'

The actor further adds, "You find it for yourself. It’s like playing these iconic roles in Shakespeare, you go back, you revisit them and you have to make it your own, and see what it is about he character that connects with you and your personal venn diagram"

Robert Pattison is set to essay the lead role of millionaire vigilant Bruce Wayne. The rest of the cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman; Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

The Batman is now scheduled to be released in October 2021.

