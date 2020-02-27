No Time to Die: Trailer of Daniel Craig's final outing as agent 007 to release online in 10 languages on 28 February

No Time To Die, the 25th film in the popular James Bond franchise will have its online trailer launch on 28 February, in 10 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Malayalam and the like.

No Time To Die, which was tentatively titled Bond 25, has Daniel Craig essay the suave British sleuth for the last time. The film, scheduled to hit theatres on 2 April, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, apart from its original English form. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die follows Bond settling into a peaceful life, post retirement, in Jamaica.

Rami Malek will be seen as the primary antagonist in No Time to Die. Also part of the cast is Ralph Fiennes as M, the head of MI6; Rory Kinnear as Tanner, a loyal associate of Bond; Ben Whishaw as Q, who presides over MI6's research and development department; Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah are also new additions to the cast.

Fukunaga has co-written the film alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Scott Z Burns, Neal Purvis, and Robert Wade, according to Collider.

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that No Time to Die was one of the most expensive Bond films to be shot. The film has a budget of $250 million, breaking the record set by Spectre ($245 million).

Billie Eilish, who won six Grammys at this year's ceremony, has written and recorded the film's theme song. She is the youngest artist to write and record a song for the iconic franchise.

