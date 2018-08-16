Jayalalithaa biopic, helmed by director Vijay, to be launched on birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu CM

With 2018 witnessing a burgeoning trend of biopics (Soorma, Super 30, The Accidental Prime Minister, NTR biopic to name a few) another biographical film has been announced. A film on the life and times of Jayalalithaa is scheduled to be launched on 24 February, 2019, the birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu chief minister.

#BreakingNews: Vibri Media - producer of #83TheFilm and #NTRBiopic - to produce #JayalalithaBiopic in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu... The producers plan to launch the movie on Jayalalitha’s birth anniversary: 24 Feb 2019... First look will also be released on the same day... contd. pic.twitter.com/RB1fta8dXG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2018

Prominent actors from Bollywood and the southern film industry will feature in the film, which is to be directed by filmmaker Vijay of Madrasapattinam fame. Vijay is overseeing the pre-production work of the film based on the vision shared by Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

The film on one of the most charismatic female politicians of India will be bankrolled by Vibri Media, who are also producing 83 and NTR Biopic.

Jyalalithaa, who is also referred to as Amma, was born in Karnataka's Mandya district. She debuted in the film industry in 1961 with an English film, Epistle.

She has appeared in more than 140 films in a career spanning two decades and has dabbled in a number of film industries including Kannada, Hindi, Telegu and Tamil.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 13:43 PM