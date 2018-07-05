Anupam Kher, who plays Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, wraps up film's Delhi schedule

New Delhi: The shooting for the upcoming biographical political drama The Accidental Prime Minister has concluded, says veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film.

Anupam, 63, on 5 July, tweeted that shooting in Delhi was a learning experience for him.

"The Delhi schedule of our film The Accidental Prime Minister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting (National School Of Drama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank you Delhi," Anupam wrote.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

Arjun Mathur from Angry Indian Goddesses fame plays Rahul Gandhi and Lipstick Under My Burkha's Aahana Kumra essays the role of Priyanka Gandhi.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

The script of The Accidental Prime Minister, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on 21 December.

