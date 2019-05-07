Jawaani Jaaneman: Tabu joins cast of upcoming film starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaia Furniturewalla

Tabu has joined the cast of Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Alaia Furniturewalla. Tabu previously shared the screen space with Saif in Hum Saath Saath Hain and Biwi No 1.

"Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is funny on paper, and I'm pleased that she agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical," Saif told Mid-Day. The actors have not been seen opposite each other before and Saif refused to reveal whether they will be romantically paired in the upcoming feature.

Jawaani Jaanemann will be produced by his production house Black Knight Films. The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is a coming-of-age story, which revolves around a 40-year-old man and the relationship he has with his daughter.

Producer Jay Shewakramani told the publication that Kakkar had written the role with Tabu in mind. He added that it was too early to reveal details about her character but she has an "extremely special role."

Tabu was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte. She will soon be seen the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De, which follows a love triangle between a 50-year-old Ajay Devgn, his ex wife played by her and a girl-next-door essayed by Rakul Preet Singh.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 15:58:55 IST

