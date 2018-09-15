You are here:

Javed Akhtar to collaborate with Ashutosh Gowarikar for eighth time, pen lyrics for Panipat

Veteran writer Javed Akhtar is set to pen the lyrics for filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's period film Panipat.

The film, which features Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761.

Panipat marks eighth collaboration between Javed Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker. They have earlier worked together on Lagaan, Swades, Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro among others.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the news:



Composers Ajay-Atul will score the music for the film.

In the film, Arjun plays the role of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau while Sanjay is portraying Ahmad Shah Durrani.

Art director Nitin Desai will recreate the Shaniwar Wada for the film at ND Studios. The film has a release date of December 6, 2019 and will be produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkars Vision World.

Ace fashion designer Neeta Lulla will create the costumes for the project.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 17:23 PM