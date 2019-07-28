You are here:

Javed Akhtar gets into Twitter spat with Shekhar Kapur after actor-director says he lives 'in fear of intellectuals'

Jul 28, 2019 13:54:53 IST

A recent tweet from noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur got him engaged in a war of words with renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

Shekhar's tweet on 27 July (Saturday) stated that he still feels like a "refugee" and how some "intellectuals" made him feel "insignificant and small".

"Started life as refugee of Partition. Parents gave everything to make a life for kids. Was always in fear of 'intellectuals'. They made me feel insignificant. Small," read the tweet. However, he added that he was suddenly "embraced" but still fears those "intellectuals".

And it didn't take long for the tweet to be noticed by Javed who lashed out at the filmmaker advicing him to see "a good psychiatrist."

Shekhar Kapur, whose Twitter bio goes as "neither prejudiced by the past nor in near future", fell prey to Javed's jibe.

Not elevating the spat, Shekar replied to Javed's remark in a single tweet clarified his stand on the meaning of "refugee."

Kapur is a noted filmmaker known for films like Bandit Queen and Masoom.

