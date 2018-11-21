You are here:

Jason Derulo joins Idris Elba, Taylor Swift in Tom Hooper's upcoming film adaptation of musical Cats

Singer Jason Derulo is latest A-lister to join the star-studded voice cast of Cats, the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Derulo, best known for platinum singles such as 'Wiggle', 'Talk Dirty', 'In My Head', and 'Whatcha Say', will play a feline named Rum Tum Tugger, who is rebellious and never satisfied.

The film will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper and shooting is expected to start soon in England.

Derulo joins Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson in the cast.

Lee Hall will adapt the screenplay for the musical, which Lloyd Webber based on TS Eliot's children's poems.

The story follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as "the Jellicle choice" and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Hudson, who won an Oscar in 2007 for her role in Dreamgirls, will take on the role of Grizabella, a former glamour cat ostracised by the Jellicles, while McKellan will play Old Deuteronomy, the elderly Jellicle Leader.

Elba will be portraying Macavity, the villain of the piece. Dench will essay the role of the Old Deuteronomy, the Jellicle leader who is kidnapped by Macavity.

The stage version of the musical is the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history and the sixth-longest-running in London's West End.

The film is being produced by Hooper, Debra Hayward and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Webber, Steven Spielberg and Angela Morrison will serve as executive producers on the project.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 12:50 PM