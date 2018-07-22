Taylor Swift to star in Cats movie adaptation alongside Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen

Taylor Swift has been cast in a big screen version of the stage musical Cats, in what will be the pop singer’s biggest movie role so far, entertainment publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter said.

The 28-year-old Look What You Made Me Do singer will join Oscar-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, talk show host James Corden and veteran British actor Ian McKellen in the movie, the publications said.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources close to the production, said Hudson was expected to play Grizabella, whose character sings the show’s famous “Memory” ballad. Swift is being eyed as the flirtatious red cat Bombalurina, while McKellen will play the elderly feline leader Old Deuteronomy.

Britain’s Tom Hooper, whose past credits include Oscar best picture The King’s Speech and musical Les Miserables, will direct the movie, which is due to begin shooting in Britain in November, Variety said.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, based on a book of poems by TS Eliot, was first staged in London in 1981 and has been produced around the world. The movie version is a production of Working Title Films.

Swift, a 10-time Grammy winner whose Reputation album was the biggest seller of 2017 in the United States, made her film acting debut in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day.

