Judi Dench joins Idris Elba, Taylor Swift in Tom Hooper's upcoming film adaptation of musical Cats

Veteran actress Judi Dench has joined the cast of Tom Hooper's film adaptation of the musical Cats in the role of Deuteronomy, the ancient cat who presides over the singing felines' Jellicle Ball.

The casting is interesting as the role has traditionally been played onstage by a man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dench is no stranger to musical theater. She was set to play Grizabella, the cat who sings "Memory" in the original 1981 London production of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Cats but had to withdraw due to an injury. She played Desiree in a 1995 London production of A Little Night Music, and featured in Stephen Sondheim's Send in the Clowns.

The 83-year-old British actress has won an Oscar, BAFTAs, Golden Globes and various theatre awards during her 60-year career. Having made her professional stage debut as Ophelia in Hamlet in 1957, Dench has played many big screen roles. including Queen Elizabeth I (Shakespeare in Love) and James Bond’s mentor M. She receives a lifetime achievement award at Spain's famous San Sebastian film festival and was also recently honoured with the Golden Idol award at the Zurich Film Festival.

The cast of the Cats movie also includes Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen. It will release on 20 December, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 14:30 PM