Janhvi Kapoor on Dhadak : 'Zingaat' is very important to the film in terms of story-line and characters

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her Hindi film debut with the forthcoming film Dhadak, says that the film gives very strong social message.

"Our film is based on a social issue. This film will give really strong social message which is why I feel everyone should watch this film," said Janhvi, in an interaction with media, after she and her co-star Ishaan Khatter visited a local radio station on 28 June, to promote the film.

Sharing her feelings about the audience's response to the film's recently-released song 'Zingaat', she said: "I am feeling really happy that we have received positive response for the song. I understand that most people are attached with Marathi 'Zingaat' song but this song is very important in terms of the story-line and characters of the film."

"We had so much fun shooting that song so, I hope people will enjoy it while watching it on the big screen."

Asked what her father Boney Kapoor's reaction was when he first watched the song, Janhvi said: "He is very happy with the response for this song. He actually updates me that the song is trending and it has got large amount of views on various digital and social media platforms."

Dhadak is a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. A remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat, it is scheduled to be released on 20 July.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 10:21 AM