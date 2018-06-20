Dhadak title track: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry complements this soul-stirring melody

The title track of Dhadak is one of the original songs composed for Shashank Khaitan's upcoming romantic drama, which has been adapted from Nagraj Manjule's 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Sung by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track is composed by Ajay-Atul, the music composer duo who are also credited for the music of the original.

Set against the backdrop of stunning Rajasthan locations, like Jaipur and Udaipur, the song features the blossoming romance of the lead couple, played by Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. At the start of the song, Ishaan looks a little hesitant while chasing Janhvi, before she takes his hand applies colour on her face. He looks completely smitten as Janhvi rehearses for an Indian classical dance recital, before joining her with his stiff moves.

The visuals of Dhadak do justice to the soul-stirring vocals of Ajay from the music composer duo. It also marks the long awaited return of Shreya Ghoshal, days after she was trolled for lending her voice to 'Ek Do Teen', the rehashed version starring Jacqueline Fernandez, of Madhuri Dixit's iconic song, from Ahmed Khan's action entertainer Baaghi 2.

Dhadak also stars Ashutosh Rana. It is co-produced by Zee Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to release on 20 July.

Watch the title track here.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 13:54 PM