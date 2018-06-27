You are here:

Twitterati not pleased with Dhadak song Zingaat: 'It's like watching rich kids trying to play Kabaddi'

FP Staff

Jun,27 2018 19:21:50 IST

The 'Zingaat' song from Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak released today (27 June) amid understandable frenzied anticipation. The original 'Zingaat' from Nagraj Manjule's 2016 drama was a chartbuster, somehow managing to find its way into every function in Maharashtra.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Zingaat. @Karanjohar

The song's popularity hasn't just been limited to Maharashtra. The Ajay-Atul composition also found a place for itself on the playlists of Hindi dance music buffs. Therefore, with the new version, starring two newcomers, expectations were meant to be high.

Also read:  Where's the zing in Zingaat Hindi? Dhadak’s version of the Sairat chartbuster fails to match the original

Although some people have thoroughly enjoyed the Dhadak recreation, some cannot stop slamming Bollywood for ruining yet another classic. Twitter, especially, has jumped at the opportunity and gone berserk with the wisecracks.

Here are some Twitter reactions which do not seem to be pleased with the new 'Zingaat'.

 

While the 'Zingaat' war has already started, we wonder who's going to have the last laugh.

Watch the Hindi version of the song here:

