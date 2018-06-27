You are here:

Twitterati not pleased with Dhadak song Zingaat: 'It's like watching rich kids trying to play Kabaddi'

The 'Zingaat' song from Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak released today (27 June) amid understandable frenzied anticipation. The original 'Zingaat' from Nagraj Manjule's 2016 drama was a chartbuster, somehow managing to find its way into every function in Maharashtra.

The song's popularity hasn't just been limited to Maharashtra. The Ajay-Atul composition also found a place for itself on the playlists of Hindi dance music buffs. Therefore, with the new version, starring two newcomers, expectations were meant to be high.

Although some people have thoroughly enjoyed the Dhadak recreation, some cannot stop slamming Bollywood for ruining yet another classic. Twitter, especially, has jumped at the opportunity and gone berserk with the wisecracks.

Here are some Twitter reactions which do not seem to be pleased with the new 'Zingaat'.

The new #Zingaat with Jahnavi kapoor was like watching rich kids, who go to International schools, trying to play Kabaddi. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 27, 2018

Pic 1- Zingaat from Sairaat 😍 Pic 2- Zingaat from Dhadak 😒#ZingaatRuined Who agrees with me? 🙋😜 pic.twitter.com/c7ZPcSCvY5 — 💥 Šheetu ❤ Šhilpu 💥 (@Dil_ka_aitbaar) June 27, 2018

Audience searching for lyrics, beats, energy in Karan johar’s zingaat in hindi #ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/t2Ro40YzIm — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) June 27, 2018

My biggest fear today revolves around the havoc this new #Zingaat will wreak when it reaches the dark world of Musically! — pnkj (@AskThePankazzzz) June 27, 2018

Me listening to Zingaat in Marathi vs me listening to Zingaat from Dhadak.#ZingaatRuined pic.twitter.com/NBQ1uUuxbd — Mallika-E-Catty. (@CatWomaniya) June 27, 2018

While the 'Zingaat' war has already started, we wonder who's going to have the last laugh.

Watch the Hindi version of the song here:

