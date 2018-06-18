Ashutosh Rana on working with Ishaan, Jahnvi in Dhadak: They've mastered the skill of being on camera

Ashutosh Rana, best known for bringing to life the dreadful child murderer in 1999’s Sangharsh, is back with more spine-chilling roles. The actor will soon be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming film Dhadak as debutante Janhvi Kapoor’s upper-class, narrow-minded landlord father.

The actor spoke to Mumbai Mirror about working with Khaitan and the two Bollywood newbies.

Having worked with Shashank four years ago in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the actor spoke of his latest experience with him saying, "I share a great relationship with Karan Johar’s production house and (director) Shashank Khaitan who has strived to explore my full potential as an actor. My character in Dhadak is magnetic, viewers will be drawn into his psyche.”

Talking of working with newcomers after having worked with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Rana said, "When you’re working with actors like Varun Dhawan and Alia you need to be on your toes, they rejuvenate you. And while Janhvi and Ishaan are young, you cannot be laidback around them either. They have mastered the skill of being in front of the camera. For someone experienced and considered a good actor, they never let me feel relaxed. They have shown me that age doesn’t matter, edge does. Working with Janhvi and Ishaan helped me sharpen my skills, it’s a great way to not grow old as an actor"

Speaking about how much the audience has changed over the years, Rana – who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada films – admits that new-age audience is receptive to unique content and will enjoy seeing him alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit-drama Sonchiriya. Rana says that his character in Sonchiriya will be as special as the one in Dushman and Sangharsh.

The 50-year-old actor also mentions that Tigmanshu Dhulia called him up 16 years after Haasil and offered him Milan Talkies. He is also doing Anubhav Sinha's Mulk. He last worked with the director on the TV show Shikast in 1994.

Rana has finished shooting Ismail Durbar’s Tigdum And Chicken Curry and will be portraying four different characters – a Kathiawadi Gujarati who owns islands, a Mumbaikar living in a Worli chawl, a Nawab who speaks chaste Urdu, and a wannabe don who has ended up being the Nawab’s translator.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 12:58 PM