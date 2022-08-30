The actress was wearing a shimmery saree with a backless blouse and was flooded with comments that trolled her for her choice of outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor began her Bollywood career with Dhadak in 2018 and was then seen in films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, and Good Luck Jerry. The one common factor in all these films is her porcelain face and piquant demeanour that slips nicely into her characters and narrative. However, off celluloid, Kapoor has been raising temperatures off late. She recently shared a post on Instagram where she posed wearing and flaunting a shimmery saree with a backless blouse. The actress captioned the post- ‘icy spicy.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The post currently has 1.6 million likes and over 11K comments.

Majority of the comments couldn’t get enough of her look raising the temperatures, some people, called trolls, called her out for the same. A user wrote- “Kabhi Kabhi blouse bhi pehen liya Karo.” Another user wrote- “Ban photoshop.” An anonymous user stated, “I told you not to post this kind of pictures.”

And someone asked not to be the next Urfi Javed. There was another comment that read- “do you fee embarrassed looking at your pre surgery photos with no upper lip and huge nose? This is not sexy but vulgar. You don’t have what it takes.” And another one commented- “This is not real beauty.”

Janhvi Kapoor has been trolled quite often for her choices of outfits off late. She was recently called out for wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline too, but she’s never given back or commented on the snide comments. On the work front, she came on board for Karan Johar’s Takht back in 2019 which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was slated to release on 24th of December but has now been put on a back-burner. She’s also gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan that releases on 7th of April next year.

She was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.