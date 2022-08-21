Fan of 'Game of Thrones' or not, 'House of the Dragon' is set to bedazzle you; Stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in India every Monday at 6:30 AM IST.

Many people are anxiously awaiting the HBO series House of the Dragon premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, which will begin on August 22, but there are also new Bollywood admirers. Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who recently appeared together on the iconic couch on the talk show Koffee With Karan, expressed how anxious they were to watch the highly anticipated series.

Both stars could be seen talking about the show in a video that was shared on their social media. Sara responded that House of the Dragon is a new and different show and seeing Game of Thrones is not required when Janhvi, a Game of Thrones fan, questioned her about the programme.

Sara said she is excited to enter the universe of dragons, raining fire and fury in the series. "I am really looking forward to House of the Dragon; it is definitely on my bucket list to watch! There’s a lot of buzz around it, and I am totally excited and turns out, one doesn't need to watch GOT before HOTD! George RR Martin is a genius, and seeing his vision come to life will be a treat. I am already fascinated by all the dragons in this period drama, and I have the perfect partner to watch it with! After going on treks together, sharing the Koffee couch, I am now all set to watch the turbulent battle of the Iron throne with Janhvi exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on Aug 22, 2022," added Sara.

Game of Thrones fan Janhvi said she is thrilled to watch the series with Sara. "I have been a Game of Thrones fan since the beginning and eagerly waiting for House of the Dragon. With the Targaryens at the height of their power with all their dragons, it'll surely be an interesting watch. I don't know if Winter is coming but I do know that Sara is in for a crazy ride. I am excited to watch this battle of fire and blood with her on Disney+ Hotstar and that too at the same time as the US telecast so no spoilers either!"

Based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, the 10-episode series is the remarkable, turbulent story of the House of Targaryen, set 200 years before the events that captivated global audiences in Game of Thrones. The series is a gripping saga that takes us deep into the extraordinary world of Westeros and explores the Targaryen family - the all-powerful dragon riders who are the seemingly invincible rulers of the seven kingdoms.

Even though the series is a prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon has an individual storyline with new characters played by an impressive cast, including Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, and Sonoya Mizuno. The eagerly-waited series has been directed by Miguel Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel and Greg Yaitanes, with George R. R. Martin, Ryan Condal, and Miguel Sapochnik along with Sara Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt, helming as executive producers.

Stay tuned to catch HBO’s House of the Dragon starting August 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.

