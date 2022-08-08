Bawaal unites Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is all set to release on April 7, 2023.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated film venture Bawaal is currently creating a rage among the audience. While the film just went off the floors with all the schedules wrapped, this Sajid Nadiadwala film has already started garnering fans for Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju Bhaiya.

Ajju Bhaiya is fun, rowdy, & cool which makes him relatable to the masses. No wonder why, the fan following of Varun’s character is increasing with each passing day.

Ajju Bhaiya’s craze has reached such pinnacles that some fans are printing him on the packets of Namkeen! Well, it doesn't come as a shock that Varun Dhawan has amassed a huge following from all quarters for his character since the actor often posts on social media talking like Ajju Bhaiya.

Taking to the social media story, Varun Dhawan shares a story of such a fan-made item.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in the cast of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who will be starring in Bawaal.

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April, 2023.

On the last day of the shoot, Janhvi shared an emotional post about her experience of shooting the film and wrote- "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure i get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values."

She added, "And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u. I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.