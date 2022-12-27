James Cameron’s visual spectacle Avatar: The Way of Water has turned out to be a box office smasher across the globe. While the epic-action-adventure movie is nearing the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office and is on the verge of surpassing Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($956 million) to become the third-highest-grosser of the year after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Now, talking about the Indian box office, Avatar 2 has raked in around Rs 265 crore in just 11 days. In fact, the film will smash the record of Avengers: Endgame‘s second week (Rs 77.95 crore) as it has already earned approximately Rs 73 crore in its first four days of the second week.

Apart from this, the James Cameron directorial has all the potential to beat Avengers: Endgame (Rs 373.22 crore) to emerge as the highest Hollywood grosser of all time in India. Yes, Avatar 2 is currently Rs 112 crore behind the MCU movie but looking at the strong trend, we can expect the Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldana starrer to enter the Rs 300 crore club by the end of its second week or maximum by Friday.

The film will also enjoy the benefit of the last day of 2022 followed by the New Year, which will give a great boost at the box office. Also, there is no competition for Avatar: The Way of Water apart from a holdover release in the form of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2.

The Hollywood biggie will dominate in January until the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, which will release during the Republic Day weekend.

So, with all calculations, we can say that Avatar: The Way of Water has all the chance to enter the Rs 400 crore club at the Indian box office.

