FP Staff December 26, 2022 17:59:55 IST
The movie event of the generation indeed gets a thunderous audience response; James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water continues on a record-breaking spree as the film garners Rs 300 cr+ GBOC at the Indian BO in 10 days. Avatar is already the second biggest Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Endgame.

The family entertainer and the biggest visual spectacle of the decade has the biggest second weekend for any Hollywood film till date in India.

With the continued holiday season on the cards and no competition at the box office in the coming weeks, the film is all set to break many more records at the box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water is running successfully in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

