Filmmaker James Cameron has all the right to brag and bask in the glory of his historic Avatar: The Way Of Water‘s gargantuan success. And in a recent interview with Time Magazine, he compared himself with the creator of The Lord Of The Rings Peter Jackson. He said, ““I was trying to do a simulation of, OK, I’m Peter Jackson making Lord of the Rings except for Lord of the Rings doesn’t exist yet, so I need to go be Tolkien and create Lord of the Rings, and then I can go be Peter Jackson.”

He added, “A little bit cheeky and ambitious, but I wasn’t adapting some big pantheon of books that existed. I had to go do that.”

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rake in money all over the globe. The sequel to James Cameron’s 2009-blockbuster Avatar has managed to shatter box-office records both in India and abroad. The movie dethroned Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India and seems to be continuing its dream run at the theatres. According to the latest figures from Box Office Mojo, the film has earned over $2.1 billion worldwide. In India, the movie has collected over $58,456,308 (Rs 478 crore) gross till date. The sci-fi actioner has crossed the 50-day mark in cinemas.

According to a report, Avatar: The Way of Water has kept the theatres running with continuous footfall which made it India’s highest-grossing Hollywood Film. The film is setting new heights globally each day. The film has made a staggering Rs. 484.36 Cr GBOC.

Avatar: The Way of Water is also on its way to remove Titanic, another James Cameron film, from its position as the third-highest grosser of all time. The 2022 release is at the fourth spot, having dislodged Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens from the position a few weeks ago.

