Avatar: The Way of Water completes 50 glorious days at the box-office, mints Rs. 484.36 crore so far

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rake in money all over the globe. The sequel to James Cameron’s 2009-blockbuster Avatar has managed to shatter box-office records both in India and abroad. The movie dethroned Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India and seems to be continuing its dream run at the theatres. According to the latest figures from Box Office Mojo, the film has earned over $2.1 billion worldwide. In India, the movie has collected over $58,456,308 (Rs 478 crore) gross till date. The sci-fi actioner has crossed the 50-day mark in cinemas.

According to a report, Avatar: The Way of Water has kept the theatres running with continuous footfall which made it India’s highest-grossing Hollywood Film. The film is setting new heights globally each day. The film has made a staggering Rs. 484.36 Cr GBOC.

Avatar: The Way of Water is also on its way to remove Titanic, another James Cameron film, from its position as the third-highest grosser of all time. The 2022 release is currently at the fourth spot, having dislodged Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens from the position a few days ago.

The top spot in the list is occupied by 2009 release Avatar, which collected $2.9 billion at the box office globally. This makes James Cameron the only filmmaker to have three of his movies in the top-five spots of the highest lifetime grossers list by Box Office Mojo.

The film follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as the couple deal with new threats, 10 years after the events of the first film. Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Signourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang in pivotal roles.

The film has been nominated for several awards including the Academy Award for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

