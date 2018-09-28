Jalebi song Tera Mera Rishta charts Varun Mitra, Rhea Chakraborty's bitter-sweet journey of romance

A playful banter develops into intense romance in the newest song from Jalebi — 'Tera Mera Rishta'.

'Tera Mera Rishta' encapsulates the bitter-sweet moments of a relationship at its nascent stages. They are enthralled by one another's quirks, but are too shy to express their admiration. The entire city becomes the canvas for the young lovers, who eat Panipuris, bargain over bangles and gulping down bottles of alcohol at abandoned structures.

The song perfectly captures the essence of the flitting, young love, as it rapidly shifts from one location to the other.

Shreya Ghoshal and KK's voice lend magic to the number, which has been composed by by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Arafat Mehmood.

While the trailer of Jalebi had explored the heart-wrenching tale of doomed lovers which is at the core of the film, the song only hints at it.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Pushpdeep Bhardwaj and has been written by Kausar Munir. It also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show Bigg Boss.

Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films will be bankrolling the project, their first film after 2017's Begum Jaan starring Vidya Balan.

The release of Jalebi, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 August, was postponed to 12 October.

