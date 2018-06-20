You are here:

Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love, romantic musical produced by Vishesh Films, to release on 31 August

Mumbai: Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love, backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, is scheduled to release on 31 August.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the production house on 20 June.

Excited and elated to announce the release date of ‘Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love’, starring @Tweet2Rhea & debutant #VarunMitra. We’ll see you in theatres on 31st August 2018! @PushpdeepBhardw | @MaheshNBhatt | #MukeshBhatt | @VisheshB7 | #Jalebi — Vishesh Films (@VisheshFilms) June 20, 2018

"Excited and elated to announce the release date of Jalebi - The Everlasting Taste Of Love, starring Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra. We will see you in theatres on 31 August, 2018," read the tweet.

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show Bigg Boss.

The musical romantic film is written by Kausar Munir and headed by debutant director Pushpdeep Bhardhwaj.

Jalebi, will have a host of musicians including singers Jeet Ganguly, Tanishk Bagchi, KK, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Shilpa Rao. Vishesh Films has been known for producing successful musicals like Aashiqui 2, Raaz, Murder and Jannat.

Vishesh Films, known for being a maverick in terms of featuring non A-list stars, have given considerable hits on-screen. Jalebi comes after the production house's last venture, Raaz: Reboot which hit the screens in 2016.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 15:56 PM