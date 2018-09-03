Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste of Love poster has Varun Mitra, Rhea Chakraborty share a passionate kiss

The first poster of Mahesh Bhatt's Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste of Love was released on 3 September and it features Rhea Chakraborty (of Mere Dad Ki Maruti) leaning all the way down from a train window to kiss Varun Mitra, who will be making his big-screen debut with this film.

In a statement to IANS, Bhatt said, "Jalebi tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."

The film will mark the directorial debut of Pushpdeep Bhardwaj and has been written by Kausar Munir. It also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show Bigg Boss.

It was previously reported that Jalebi will feature prominent musicians like Jeet Ganguly, Tanishk Bagchi, KK, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Shilpa Rao. Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films has been known for creating movies with successful soundtracks like Aashiqui 2, Raaz, Murder, and Jannat.

Jalebi will be the production house's first film after 2016's Raaz: Reboot. It was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 August, however, the release date was postponed to 12 October.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 13:22 PM