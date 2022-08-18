The actress has been mired in minor controversies before, but this time, her links with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has impacted her personal and professional front. She continues to hope to beam like a sunshine, at least on social media.

They say one has to pay the price of being a celebrity. And today, with social media acting as flashlights, frustratingly flickering on lives that choose to be discreet, one cannot help but feel embarrassingly naked and even nauseating. Jacqueline Fernandez and her supposed and alleged links with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar could be a fitting example of this. An intimate, private moment of the two was leaked on social media that led the actress to post this on her Instagram account, before she took a break:

This was the time when she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate and interrogated on her links with the aforementioned conman. And now, in the money laundering case against Sukesh, who is suspected of demanding extortion payments totalling a staggering 200 crore, Jacqueline has been identified as a defendant. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into the money trail in the extortion case, has listed the actor as one of the defendants in the supplemental charge sheet it has submitted to a Delhi court. Earlier today, Jacqueline shared a post that was all about things getting okay and suggesting a bright future:

But this isn’t done occasionally, the actress has been sharing similar posts about hope and happiness for quite long. Here are the other instances.

When she made the plea of being kind, a trait that has clearly gone missing today.

When she sent a shoutout to her Instagram family and hoped for their happiness.

When she asked one and all to trust God’s plans.

When she revealed to the world why she smiles, even when things aren’t going according to her plans.

The actress hasn’t spoken about the matter yet and is unlikely to. Trolls may identify this as fear but many would call this a dignified silence. She’s rather letting her posts do the talking. Because the least we can do is be kind, again, a trait that has gone missing today.

