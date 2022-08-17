In the supplemental charge sheet submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the 200-crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been listed as an accused.

The ED had already interrogated her and attached the actor's property. In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the bureau temporarily attached the actor's assets totalling 7 crores in April (PMLA). Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave Jacqueline Fernandez a number of gifts totalling 5.71 crore rupees from the proceeds of crime, which included extortion. Pinky Irani, a longtime friend and co-accused in this case, was sent by Chandrasekhar to deliver the gifts to the woman, the ED had then stated in a statement.

According to the ED, these presents included a horse for 52 lakh rupees and a Persian cat worth 9 lakh rupees. The FBI has also claimed that Chandrasekhar contributed substantial quantities of money to Ms Fernandez's relatives. The ED claims Chandrasekhar defrauded the family of former Ranbaxy promoters of 200 crore rupees, of which 5.71 crore were gifts given to the actor.

The ED has arrested a total of eight people in this case. These include Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul.

