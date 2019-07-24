Jabariya Jodi song Ki Honda Pyaar sees Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra reflect on their childhood friendship

The makers of Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra's comedy Jabariya Jodi have unveiled a news song from the film, 'Ki Honda Pyaar'. After two foot-tapping numbers, 'Khadke Glassy' and 'Zilla Hilela, and the romantic track titled 'Dhoonde Akhiyaan', 'Ki Honda Pyaar' takes viewers on a melancholic and pensive journey.

Composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Raj Shekhar, the soulful number has been sung by Arijit Singh.

Opening in the present where Sidharth Malhotra's Abhay has stopped associating with Parineeti's Babli, the song sees the leads reminiscing about their school days. They steal glances, pregnant smirks painted on their faces, as they cross each others' path while walking to school.

Check out the song 'Ki Honda Pyaar' here

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

Sidharth plays a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti had said, “We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin.”

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is set to hit the theatres on 2 August, 2019. This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

