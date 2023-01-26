Language: Hindi

Cast: Regina Cassandra, Barun Sobti, Sumeet Vyas, Mita Vashisht, Gayathrie Shankar and Chandan Roy

Director: Srijit Mukherji

We have many unsung heroes in our country and the stories of their courage and valour have remained unknown to us. But thanks to web shows, many real-life stories have come in front of us due to OTT platforms.

Director Srijit Mukherji’s Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, which is inspired by true events, revolves around IPS officer Kavya Iyer (played by Regina Cassandra) of Meghalaya, who is called ‘Shillong Ki Sherni’ by media and people for her courage and successful missions against the criminals and militants.

In her new mission, Kavya finds out that militants are smuggling RDX in a cement form and distributing it across the country for serial blasts. While investigating about the RDX, Kavya loses her dependable and trustworthy subordinate Jason, which leads to her transfer in Police Academy, where she is instructed to supervise all odd jobs in the academy.

During this phase, a bomb blast takes place in Guwahati, which leads to the assassination of the State CM and Kavya realizes that RDX in cement form is used in the blast. The case gets transferred to NIA (National Investigative Agency) under the supervision of Mahira Rizwi (played by Mita Vashisht).

During the emergency meeting, Home Minister orders Mahira to make Kavya part of her team on Sameer Gupta’s (played by Barun Sobti) recommendation, who is Kavya’s husband. While in the initial phase, we see differences between Kavya and Mahira but later on the NIA head realises that she is an asset for this operation.

While investigating the bomb blast, another blast happens in Jaipur in a similar pattern and now the terrorist group is gearing up for another blast, which will be bigger and impact the democracy of the country. Will Kavya, Mahira and NIA officers be able to stop this blast? For that, you have to watch Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke.

Spread across eight episodes, the web show is intriguing, gripping and has a human touch, which makes it very real, relevant and authentic. Regina aces the portrayal of Kavya Iyer and delivers a knockout performance. Mita plays her role of NIA head with utmost maturity and ease. Sumeet Vyas and Gayathrie Shankar and Tariq and Tasleena will make you hate their portrayals with their impeccable act. Special mention to Chandan Roy, the tech expert Chandan of NIA, who makes his presence a treat for the viewers.

All-and-all Srijit’s new project is the perfect binge-watch for the Republic Day weekend.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is streaming on Zee5

