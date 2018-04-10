Telugu actress Regina Cassandra reportedly cast opposite Rajkummar Rao in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Telugu film actress Regina Cassandra will make her Bollywood debut in Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The same report states that Cassandra was originally slated to make her Bollywood debut with Gaurang Doshi’s Aankhen 2, the sequel to Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal-starrer heist movie Aankhen, as announced in 2016. But the project did not take off. It has been more than a decade that Cassandra entered showbiz and with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the actress will finally be part of an impressive Bollywood production, and is expected to star opposite Rajkummar Rao.

“Although it’s been a decade, I got really serious about making a career in films only after my first Telugu film SMS. Before I got into showbiz, I was passionate about doing three things — pursuing a career in psychology and human behaviour, theatre and dance. So I decided to continue acting until my graduation because I was getting a lot of offers back then (thanks to my short films too). I just made most of my opportunities,” said the actress, while speaking to Deccan Chronicle, in an earlier report.

The actress’ Bollywood debut has already gone on floors in Patiala, with the father-daughter duo Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor all set to share screen space for the first time. The movie, which is being directed by debutante Shelly Chopra Dhar, will also see the iconic song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' from 1942: A Love Story get reprised for this movie.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 12:19 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 12:19 PM