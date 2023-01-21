Mita Vashisht recently got candid about her upcoming series ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke‘ which will premiere on ZEE5 on 26th January, 2023.

Which was the most difficult scene from the show?

Nothing was difficult every scene needed a certain level of commitment and that is basically what one does.

How do you think the OTT space has evolved? Has it benefitted you?

Yes, the OTT space has literally given me a new lease in terms of lead roles or in major roles and I am grateful for that. I just won the Filmfare award for Chori, and an award for criminal justice season 1. This has really been a huge boom and blessings and I am enormously grateful for this OTT space.

With so much content on OTT these days, what do you think will set Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke apart?

From whatever I have seen, it’s good. It’s a well-made series and once anybody starts watching it would be difficult for them to stop until they have seen it through.

How excited are you for the release of this show? Any message for your fans?

I am always excited about the release of a show that I have acted in. My best wishes are really with my producers who have put in so much time effort and money. For the entire team who have worked behind the scenes in terms of the direction team, the art department and so many other teams that have worked while we actors work in front of camera these are the team that have worked to put all things together. I wish all of us the best.

