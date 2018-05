You are here:

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma

Ahead of the release of their film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, actor-producer John Abraham and actress Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma on Firstpost's It's A Wrap.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 18:04 PM