It: Chapter Two, featuring James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain, to release in India on 6 September

The sequel to the 2017 horror blockbuster It is set to release in India on 6 September. Titled It: Chapter Two, the film has been directed by Andy Muschietti and features an ensemble cast of James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean and Bill Skarsgard.

The first film, also directed by Muschietti, followed the first half of Stephen King's eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorised by Pennywise the Clown (Skarsgard) and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

The sequel will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown after 27 years as adults and face Pennywise once again.

Advertisement

Gary Dauberman has adapted King's novel for the film. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee are the producers on the project.

Executive producers are Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are the executive producers.

It: Chapter Two will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 16:32:37 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.