James McAvoy injured while fighting Pennywise on the sets of It: Chapter Two

James McAvoy has been injured while he was shooting It: Chapter Two, the sequel of hit horror blockbuster It, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. McAvoy, who will play adult Bill Denbrough in the follow-up, revealed he had suffered a "slight double thigh strain".

The second movie of the two-part film adaptation also features Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean as the adult versions of The Losers Club. Chapter Two will follow the last half of King's novel, where the characters return to their hometown years later as adults and are forced to face Pennywise once again.

Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the Andy Muschietti-directed film. It: Chapter Two will also bring back the original child actors, who will play their respected characters during flashbacks.

The film is scheduled for a September 2019 release.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 18:12 PM